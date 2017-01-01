If you want to significantly increase sales without increasing advertisement expenditure - we have a product for you.

- Great teams
use PushAd
- Great teams
use PushAd
- Great teams
use PushAd
Create a free account and receive $100 to start!
No matter if your site is a blog, online shop or an information website. Thanks to PushAd your clients, users or readers will never miss any important information.
If you ask web developers what mobile functionality they miss the most, the most frequent reponse is sending notifications and constantly engaging customers. It is easy to guess why. Push notifications enable users to subscribe fast and be up to date with your website's content and they enable you to engage potential customers effectively with content tailored to their needs.
Do you have a high ratio of abandoned carts? Thanks to PushAd and push notifications you may send call-to-actions targeting specific cart abandoned by the user.
PushAd is a tool for creating a database of potential customers who want to be informed on products, promotional campaigns and updates on your website. Our tool will enable you to send them push notifications - clickable popups sent in real time that are displayed on the computer, telephone or tablet screens of your website's users when they have left it or they have even closed the browser. Using our application you can:
Pushad works instantly on most popular platforms including:
Pushad works instantly on most popular platforms including:
This is Mark. Mark has been running an ecommerce business for 4 years. Recently he has noticed that despite high advertisement expenditure and gaining much traffic, his business is growing slower. He discovered that approx. 25% of users go trough his website evidently interested, but they never return. It is as if he has been loosing 1/4 of his advertisement budget. Mark understood that he had to change it. He decided to use Push Notifications, thanks to which he can reattract users to his website. He informs them about promotions and events awaited by them. He already has a base of over 25 000 interested customers and he gains new ones all the time. Did you know that Mark's investment in PushAd had already supported itself in the first week following its launching? If you want to create customers database and send push notifications to the screens of their computers, telephones or tablets - try PushAd!
Hundreds of smaller and bigger companies benefit from using our technology.
See the opinions of a few of them:
PushAd changed my approach to attracting users to my website. Thanks to notifications I can send messages, e.g. on new items, to a large number of customers. My readers subscribe eagerly to receive notifications.
Job Coaching, Ewa Kawecka
We receive positive feedback on notifications from our customers. They are pleased and we sell more. We really appreciate the opportunity of reaching a large group of customers in a moment.
Exim Tours, Monika Hajduk
We have been positively surprised with the subscription and CTR levels. Notifications convert well in our business.
Krebs Method, Kamil Świątek
PushAd has been providing its technology in Poland only for several month. Despite such short time, our customers are very pleased with the cooperation effects. We build their advantage in the Internet together.
***
The map presents the gap between Poland and the USA where tens of millions of notifications are being sent each day.
PushAd is a verified and effective tool to create a database of customers (subscribers) and send them push notifications.
Create your own notifications with a unique logo, subject and theme linking to any URL address.
Notifications are supported in Chrome, Firefox and Safari (coverage of 74.3% of users).
Review of the campaign effectiveness, subscribers number and messages that has been sent.
Send web push notifications with a direct link to the abandoned carts or forms.
Test your ideas. Compare the efficiency of subscription notifications and banners.
Proved, effective and ready solution. Simple to launch.